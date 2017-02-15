Photo of the day: at home among ruins in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian woman and her son are seen at the entrance of their empoverished house near the ruins of a building destroyed during the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the summer of 2014, on February 15, 2017 in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images)

Credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images

A Palestinian woman and her son are seen at the entrance of their impoverished house Feb. 15 in Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip. Their house is near the ruins of a building that was destroyed during the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas militants nearly three years ago, in the summer of 2014.

