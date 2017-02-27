Photo: Fleeing the Islamic State for a camp outside Mosul

Photo by Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, cries on Feb. 22, 2017 as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to a camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq.

