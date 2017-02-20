Photo: Preventing polio in Yemen

Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images

A Yemeni child receives a polio vaccination Feb. 20 during an immunization campaign at a health center in the capital of Sanaa.

