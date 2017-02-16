Photo: In Thailand, police surround a Buddhist temple
A woman trying to take her children to school is refused passage due to a police blockade Feb. 16 in front of Wat Dhammakaya temple, just north of Bangkok. Soldiers and police surrounded the Buddhist temple on Bangkok’s outskirts early Thursday, in apparent preparation for a raid to arrest an influential monk. The forces surrounded the temple after Thailand’s junta leader invoked special powers to put the site under military control. The temple is among few institutions in the country that have defied the junta leader since a coup in 2014.
Are you aware of our comment policy?
PBS NewsHour allows open commenting for all registered users, and encourages discussion amongst you, our audience. However, if a commenter violates our terms of use or abuses the commenting forum, their comment may go into moderation or be removed entirely. We reserve the right to remove posts that do not follow these basic guidelines: comments must be relevant to the topic of the post; may not include profanity, personal attacks or hate speech; may not promote a business or raise money; may not be spam. Anything you post should be your own work. The PBS NewsHour reserves the right to read on the air and/or publish on its website or in any medium now known or unknown the comments or emails that we receive. By submitting comments, you agree to the PBS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which include more details.