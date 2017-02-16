Photo: In Thailand, police surround a Buddhist temple

TOPSHOT - A woman trying to take her children to school is refused passage due to the police blockade in front of Wat Dhammakaya temple just north of Bangkok on February 16, 2017. Soldiers and police surrounded a scandal-hit Buddhist temple on Bangkok's outskirts early Thursday in apparent preparation for a raid to arrest the sect's spiritual leader after Thailand's junta leader invoked special powers to put the site under military control. / AFP / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman trying to take her children to school is refused passage due to a police blockade Feb. 16 in front of Wat Dhammakaya temple, just north of Bangkok. Soldiers and police surrounded the Buddhist temple on Bangkok’s outskirts early Thursday, in apparent preparation for a raid to arrest an influential monk. The forces surrounded the temple after Thailand’s junta leader invoked special powers to put the site under military control.  The temple is among few institutions in the country that have defied the junta leader since a coup in 2014.

