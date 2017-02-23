Photos: As fighting continues in South Sudan, children battle famine

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - FEBRUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT / UNICEF HANDOUT/GONZALEZ FARRAN) A South Sudanese kid Elizabeth Kegi receives treatment at Al Shabbab Hospital in Juba, South Sudan on February 17, 2017. Due to the malnutrition, lack of food, continuing clashes and poverty, South Sudanese people, especially babies live in hard conditions. (Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

This week, the United Nations children’s agency said named South Sudan as one of the areas hit hardest by famine. Nearly 1.4 million children face an “imminent risk of death” across South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, according to the agency.

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - FEBRUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT / UNICEF HANDOUT/GONZALEZ FARRAN) A 2-year-old Sudanese kid Emmanuel Kenyi receives treatment at the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, South Sudan on February 17, 2017. Due to the malnutrition, lack of food, continuing clashes and poverty, South Sudanese people, especially babies live in hard conditions. (Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Sudan has been consumed by a civil war since late 2013. Many children suffer from acute malnutrition, defined by the World Health Organization as “a very low weight for height, visible severe wasting, or the presence of nutritional oedema.”

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - FEBRUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT / UNICEF HANDOUT/GONZALEZ FARRAN) A South Sudanese woman Sarah Nyawar receives treatment with her baby Nyamule Thuokhok at the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, South Sudan on February 17, 2017. Due to the malnutrition, lack of food, continuing clashes and poverty, South Sudanese people, especially babies live in hard conditions. (Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

