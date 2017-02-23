Photos: As fighting continues in South Sudan, children battle famine

This week, the United Nations children’s agency said named South Sudan as one of the areas hit hardest by famine. Nearly 1.4 million children face an “imminent risk of death” across South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, according to the agency.

Sudan has been consumed by a civil war since late 2013. Many children suffer from acute malnutrition, defined by the World Health Organization as “a very low weight for height, visible severe wasting, or the presence of nutritional oedema.”

