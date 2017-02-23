Photos: As fighting continues in South Sudan, children battle famine

Elizabeth Kegi , a South Sudanese child, receives treatment Feb. 17 at Al Shabbab Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. Due to the malnutrition, lack of food, continuing clashes and poverty, South Sudanese people, especially babies live in hard conditions. Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
This week, the United Nations children’s agency said named South Sudan as one of the areas hit hardest by famine. Nearly 1.4 million children face an “imminent risk of death” across South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, according to the agency.
Photos: ‘I saw many bad things,’ says boy who fought in South Sudan
Emmanuel Kenyi, a 2-year-old Sudanese child, receives treatment Feb. 17 at the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, South Sudan. Due to the malnutrition, lack of food, continuing clashes and poverty, South Sudanese people, especially babies live in hard conditions. Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sudan has been consumed by a civil war since late 2013. Many children suffer from acute malnutrition, defined by the World Health Organization as “a very low weight for height, visible severe wasting, or the presence of nutritional oedema.”
A South Sudanese woman named Sarah Nyawar receives treatment with her baby, Nyamule Thuokhok, Feb. 17 at the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, South Sudan. Photo by Handout/UNICEF/Gonzalez Farran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
READ MORE: In South Sudan, a mother reunites with her children