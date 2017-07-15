221822 221821 221821 Airport face scans raise privacy concerns The Department of Homeland Security is scanning the faces of passengers on international flights at six airports in an attempt to catch immigrants overstaying their visas. While government officials say they are not keeping biometric data of U.S. citizens, privacy advocates are skeptical. Associated Press reporter Frank Bajak joins Hari Sreenivasan from Houston. disabled 3002820148 EuZs8rjfH20 221552 221521 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/dirt-shirt-movement-hopes-regrow-local-textile-industry/ 'Dirt to Shirt' movement hopes to regrow local textiles If you take a look at the label inside the collar of your shirt, chances are it doesn’t say “Made in the U.S.A.” That’s why cotton farmers in North Carolina are teaming up with local textile mills to produce garments that are truly homegrown. Special correspondent Jeff Sonier from PBS station WTVI shows us how Carolina textile towns are bouncing back. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/shirt1-e1499905325230-320x196.jpg 3002737680 bP2g_IpPz_k 221320 221318 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/baseballs-star-rookies-specialize-art-home-run/ Baseball's star rookies specialize in the art of hitting Halfway through a compelling year for professional baseball, several of the game’s best players are in Miami for the All-Star Game, starting with Monday’s Home Run Derby. Jeffrey Brown speaks with Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated about what to expect from the annual home-run hitting contest. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18AJE-320x196.jpg 3002656588 Jn1XRtDymYc 221144 221145 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/seattle-sticks-obama-era-police-reforms-amid-review/ Seattle sticks to Obama-era police reforms amid review Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a sweeping review of police reforms initiated under the Obama administration, suggesting a potential rollback in federal oversight of police nationwide. One city still committed to reform is Seattle. Special Correspondent Joanne Elgart Jennings reports on how the reforms, five years in the making, have been received. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTSWMER-e1499542202521-320x196.jpg 3002617785 Ypx6Thylx30