Airport face scans raise privacy concerns

July 15, 2017 at 5:12 PM EDT
The Department of Homeland Security is scanning the faces of some passengers on international flights at six airports in an attempt to catch immigrants overstaying their visas. While government officials say they are not keeping biometric data of U.S. citizens, privacy advocates are skeptical. Associated Press reporter Frank Bajak joins Hari Sreenivasan from Houston.
