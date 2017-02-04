  • SUBSCRIBE
Armed citizens patrol the Arizona-Mexico border

February 4, 2017 at 1:46 PM EST
President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as the first step to fulfill a campaign promise. Saying the U.S. government has failed to secure it, a group of armed citizens are patrolling a nearly 400-mile stretch of desert land that separates Arizona from Mexico. NewsHour Special Correspondent Nick Schifrin reports.
