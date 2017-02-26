  • SUBSCRIBE
As battle in Mosul rages on, Iraqi forces bomb ISIS in Syria

February 26, 2017 at 4:38 PM EST
The Iraqi army has been fighting for four months to drive the Islamic State out of Mosul, the country's second-largest city. And Iraq's air force has carried out its first-ever air strikes on ISIS positions inside neighboring Syria. Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Kesling, who is covering the conflict, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Erbil, Iraq.
