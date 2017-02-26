208128 208129 208129 As battle in Mosul rages on, Iraqi forces bomb ISIS in Syria The Iraqi army has been fighting for four months to drive the Islamic State out of Mosul, the country's second-largest city. And Iraq's air force has carried out its first-ever air strikes on ISIS positions inside neighboring Syria. Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Kesling, who is covering the conflict, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Erbil, Iraq. disabled 2365966708 metXwep7nDI 208098 208097 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-feb-25-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Feb. 25, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, Feb. 25, the Democratic Party elects a new national chairman as the annual Republican-led Conservative Political Action Conference comes to an end. Later, will Britain’s exit from the European Union affect the tenuous peace process in Northern Ireland? Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTS10BS9-320x196.jpg 2365966383 arcrdERkJc8 208063 208091 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/brexit-stirs-old-divides-northern-ireland/ Brexit stirs up old divides in Northern Ireland In March, British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to begin the process of having the United Kingdom formally exit the European Union. Voters in Northern Ireland favored remaining, in part because of fears that Brexit could affect a peace agreement between Catholics and Protestants. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Patricia Sabga reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Brexitireland-320x196.jpg 2365966364 Q6ZE86bUXu0 207975 207980 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-chemical-weapon-killed-kim-jong-uns-half-brother/ News Wrap: Chemical weapon killed Kim Jong Un's half-brother In our news wrap Friday, Malaysian toxicologists have determined that a chemical weapon was used to assassinate the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Also, more than 60 people are dead after a pair of bombings by Islamic State militants near a northern town in Syria, which Turkish and Syrian fighters retook just yesterday. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYPNN-320x196.jpg 2365966140 d2Hdb4Gvb10