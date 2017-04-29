214361 214362 214362 Climate marchers urge Trump to protect environment As President Donald Trump reached the 100th day of his presidency, tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., for the People’s Climate March, with similar demonstrations around the country. Protesters called for environmental protections even as Trump has proposed cutting funding for science programs and signed an executive order to expand offshore drilling for oil in the Arctic. disabled 3000415594 n7igAHbqEyQ 213595 213587 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-grapples-campaign-promises-environment/ Trump grapples with campaign promises on environment At the March for Science in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, speakers and attendees expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and other science programs. Coral Davenport, reporter at The New York Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan for a closer look at the Trump administration’s environmental policies. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX1DTLH-e1492984729212-320x196.jpg 3000259731 _9cFzMyr-8M 212558 212535 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/florida-burning-just-start-dry-season/ Florida is burning and it’s just the start of the dry season In Florida, a state of emergency is underway as more than 100 wildfires burn in and across all corners of the state. And since February, more than 7,000 acres have burned across the state, as Florida copes with rising temperatures and major drought. William Brangham sits down with Jim Karels, director of the Florida Forest Service, about how the state is combatting the heat. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32DRV-320x196.jpg 3000063914 k4ifMWMUpY8 212469 212479 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/deadly-epidemic-spurs-research-lives-bats/ Deadly epidemic spurs research into the lives of bats White Nose syndrome is one of the deadliest wildlife diseases in modern times, killing bats by the millions. By waking up the animals more often during hibernation, the illness depletes their fat reserves, causing starvation and death. Now the discovery of infected bats on the West Coast has jumpstarted research around the Northwest. Special correspondent Michael Werner from EarthFix reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GettyImages-566006327-320x196.jpg 3000060770 SQvSFwPefdY