Climate marchers urge Trump to protect environment

MEGAN THOMPSON: This 100th day of the Trump administration drew tens of thousands of demonstrators to the nation’s capital — this time for what was called the People’s Climate March.
The march began on Capitol Hill and made its way along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House — demonstrators protesting Trump administration environmental policies.
Chief among them, dismantling president Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which limited carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal to produce electricity.
The marchers also oppose President Trump’s desire to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate change accord, which committed the U.S. and 194 other nations to reduce emissions that cause global warming by 25 percent by the year 2025.
SHARON HILL: I’m here to make a statement about the stupidity of denying climate change. And it’s urgent. We need to do something now. it’s important to live.
MEGAN THOMPSON: Also motivating those in attendance: the White House has proposed cutting the Environmental Protection Agency budget by 30 percent.
And just yesterday, the president signed an executive order to expand offshore drilling for oil and gas in once protected Arctic and Atlantic waters.
JEREMY SYMONS: If something isn’t done, the stakes are enormous, because they are talking about more pollution, that’s gonna put more pollution in the air, like arsenic and mercury, and in our water, that affects the air our kids breath, and the water they drink.
MEGAN THOMPSON: Looking to next year’s midterm congressional elections, march organizers said they’ll support candidates with strong environmental records.
MARCHERS: I believe that we will win! I believe that we will win!”
MEGAN THOMPSON: Smaller People’s Climate Marches took place in dozens of other cities. The marches occurred one week after the Earth Day Marches for Science, which had demanded respect for fact-based, scientific research in public policy.