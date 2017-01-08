Amid ethics concerns, Senate confirmation process set to begin

203292 203293 203293 Confirmation process set to begin for Trump's cabinet picks With Senate confirmation hearings set to begin this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics on Saturday expressed "great concern" that several cabinet nominees have not yet completed an ethics review. The Trump transition team has pushed back on those concerns, saying they “politicize the process.” For more on the hearings, NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 2365928614 zxSrtmgzJeM 203225 203224 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kentuckys-medicaid-expansion-aca-soon-change/ Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion under ACA could soon change The Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3FLTD-320x196.jpg 2365928404 HHxCeW3iGtQ 203168 203159 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-brooks-trumps-disdain-intelligence-community/ Shields and Brooks on Russian hacking, Trump's response Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the U.S. intelligence report on Russian intervention in the presidential election and its implications for American democracy and foreign policy. They also review highlights from the NewsHour’s interviews with Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/shieldsbrooks-320x196.jpg 2365928127 cqlUf4TDMBk 203147 203156 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-congress-certifies-election-donald-trump/ News Wrap: Congress certifies election of Donald Trump In our news wrap Friday, the election of Donald Trump was certified when Congress tallied the Electoral College votes. Vice President Biden presided as a number of House Democrats objected, but none had the support of a senator, which the rules require. Also, Mr. Trump disputed reports that U.S. taxpayers will pay for a wall on the Mexican border, insisting Mexico would reimburse the cost. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT5G-320x196.jpg 2365928120 oNdxldTA_P0