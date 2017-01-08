  • SUBSCRIBE
Politics

Amid ethics concerns, Senate confirmation process set to begin

January 8, 2017 at 4:58 PM EST
With Senate confirmation hearings set to begin this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics on Saturday expressed "great concern" that several cabinet nominees have not yet completed an ethics review. The Trump transition team has pushed back on those concerns, saying they “politicize the process.” For more on the hearings, NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins joins Hari Sreenivasan.
