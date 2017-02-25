  • SUBSCRIBE
Conservatives rally behind Trump administration during CPAC

February 25, 2017 at 4:40 PM EST
The annual Conservative Political Action Conference came to an end on Saturday outside Washington, D.C. CPAC hosted a number of prominent Republicans, from President Donald Trump touting his conservative credentials to his adviser Steve Bannon, who talked about “deconstructing the administrative state.” For more on CPAC, Reuters political reporter Andy Sullivan joins Hari Sreenivasan.
