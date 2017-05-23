  • SUBSCRIBE
What to expect when President Trump meets Pope Francis

May 23, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
President Trump will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. Despite the gulf separating them in terms of personality and policies, the pontiff insists he has an open mind about their meeting. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on what each man stands to gain, potential stumbling blocks and why it matters.
