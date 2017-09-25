  • SUBSCRIBE
Facing opposition, Kurds make a new bid for independence

September 25, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
Millions of Kurds went to the polls Monday to vote on whether to remain as part of Iraq or break away as an independent nation. The referendum has faced opposition from countries including the U.S., Iraq and Iran, but excitement for independence remains strong among the Kurds. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports on the history leading to the election and its significance.
