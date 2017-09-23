  • SUBSCRIBE
Far-right party gains footing in German election

September 23, 2017 at 4:09 PM EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision in 2015 to admit more than a million migrants and refugees into the country has come to define this year’s election. While Merkel is the leading candidate for what would be her fourth term, critics say her humanitarian policies might have opened a window for far-right, populist politics to gain a seat in Parliament for the first time since World War II. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay reports.
