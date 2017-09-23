228539 228538 228538 Far-right party gains footing in German election German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision in 2015 to admit more than a million migrants and refugees into the country has come to define this year’s election. While Merkel is the leading candidate for what would be her fourth term, critics say those policies might have opened a window for far-right politics to gain a foothold. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay reports. disabled 3005011670 BYmbxGP03NU false 228496 228467 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/puerto-rico-maria-weve-got-nothing-dont-know-long-well-go-without/ Puerto Rico residents after Maria say, 'we've got nothing’ Stories from storm victims in Puerto Rico are emerging after Hurricane Maria knocked out communications and power on the island. It could take years for some Caribbean islands to fully recover as the storm continues to move across the region with Category 3 strength. John Yang talks to Rodney Williams, governor-general of Antigua and Barbuda, about rebuilding efforts there. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3HFDM-320x196.jpg 3004989708 arLijfBK2K0 228491 228468 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/cleaning-quake-mexico-continues-search-survivors-answers/ Mexico continues search for quake survivors and answers Search-and-rescue missions continue across Mexico City in the wake of the massive earthquake that struck the country Tuesday afternoon. There is a rush to bring machinery in and clean the rubble, but some worry that an abrupt clean-up would erase the lessons of why certain buildings collapsed. Judy Woodruff talks to William Brangham about how the city is addressing damaged buildings. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3HJRI-320x196.jpg 3004990408 ETeNWBv-JOk 228490 228466 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-kim-jong-un-threatens-tame-trump/ News Wrap: Kim Jong Un threatens to ‘tame’ Trump In our news wrap Friday, Kim Jong Un responded to President Trump’s threats to North Korea by warning the president that he would face consequences “beyond his expectations” and further escalating the war of words between the two leaders. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to continue building Iran’s arsenal of weapons as the country unveiled a new missile capable of reaching Israel. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3EQ33-e1506190619939-320x196.jpg 3004989446 yrHfvnY5V0c