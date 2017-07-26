  • SUBSCRIBE
What football does to the brain, according to a major study

July 26, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
The largest study to date on the dangers of hard hits and concussions in football concluded that 110 of 111 deceased former NFL players had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, raising even stronger concerns about the risks of brain injury from playing the sport. Hari Sreenivasan talks to Michael Alosco of Boston University CTE Center, who is a co-author of the study.
