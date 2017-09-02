  • SUBSCRIBE
Gas prices surge after Harvey strikes refineries

September 2, 2017 at 5:31 PM EDT
Gas prices have jumped in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, with about 20 percent of refinery capacity along the Texas Gulf Coast offline. The national average for regular gas is now $2.59 a gallon, 23 cents higher than a week ago. Travis Bubenik of Houston Public Media joins Nick Schifrin for more on how the storm has affected the energy industry
