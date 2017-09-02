226548 226547 226547 Gas prices surge after Harvey strikes refineries Gas prices have jumped in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, with about 20 percent of refinery capacity along the Texas Gulf Coast offline. The national average for regular gas is now $2.59 a gallon, 23 cents higher than a week ago. Travis Bubenik of Houston Public Media joins Nick Schifrin for more on how the storm has affected the energy industry. disabled 3004338744 X-K_g5uZ_XE 226554 226553 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/searching-future-currency-major-companies-try-bitcoin-technology/ Major companies try Bitcoin technology Since it was introduced eight years ago, the digital currency Bitcoin has drawn attention for its rise in value. Like other digital currencies, it uses “blockchain” technology, which helps conduct transactions without using banks or credit card companies as conduits. Hari Sreenivasan spoke with Don Tapscott, co-author of "Blockchain Revolution," about the technology's potential. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTS1B2TV-2-e1504379809442-320x196.jpg 3004338939 T3ZbYIJv4ok 226542 226543 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/flooding-lingers-houston-begins-clean/ As flooding lingers, Houston begins clean-up More than a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Houston is shifting to recovery mode and surveying the damage. The Federal Emergency Management Administration has already granted $83 million in aid to survivors of the storm, including funding for housing and other critical needs, as thousands of people remain in shelters. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports from Houston. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3EGL1-e1504373371979-320x196.jpg 3004338385 vCkjXtpAcmA 226492 226469 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/wake-harvey-houstons-undocumented-community-faces-uncertainty/ After Harvey, undocumented immigrants face added uncertainty For Houston's undocumented immigrant community, some 600,000 people, Hurricane Harvey has turned anxiety about immigration raids and deportations into a visceral fear to seek shelter. In addition, many who have been impacted by the storm are unable to qualify for government disaster relief. P.J. Tobia reports on how undocumented families are overcoming Harvey. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3E7Y5-320x196.jpg 3004331137 -JHauALj-8Q