What George Michael's career meant for music and sexuality

One of pop's biggest stars in the 1980s and '90s, George Michael died on Sunday at age 53. Michael shot to fame as a member of the duo Wham! and then embarked upon a successful solo career. Tim Teeman of The Daily Beast joins William Brangham to discuss Michael's music and personal struggles, his openness about his sexuality and the legacy he leaves behind.

Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd on musical intoxication

For the latest installment in our music series, the NewsHour's Frank Carlson caught up with jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Lloyd reflects on his lifelong love of music, his childhood in the musical haven of Memphis and why he believes jazz is the genre of "freedom and wonder."

An Israeli author on the country's founding -- and future

Amos Oz grew up in Israel in the early years of its statehood. Now, in his first book in over a decade, the writer looks back at that time through the eyes of three characters -- each at a different life stage and with a distinctive attitude toward the new state. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Oz to discuss his writing process, the "gift of literature" and prospects for a two-state solution.

Preserving the history of America's first black filmmakers

In the early part of the 20th century, black filmmakers were forced to work outside the white Hollywood mainstream -- and produced around 500 films, mainly for black audiences. To preserve this history, the company Kino Lorber released a five-disc collection this year containing 20 hours of these films. Executive producer Paul Miller joins NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Karla Murthy.