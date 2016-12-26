  • SUBSCRIBE
What George Michael’s career meant for music and sexuality

December 26, 2016 at 6:30 PM EST
One of pop’s biggest stars in the 1980s and '90s, George Michael died on Sunday at age 53. Michael shot to fame as a member of the duo Wham! and then embarked upon a successful solo career. Tim Teeman of The Daily Beast joins William Brangham to discuss Michael's music and personal struggles, his openness about his sexuality and the legacy he leaves behind.
