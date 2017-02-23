  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Arts > Brief but Spectacular

A groundbreaking filmmaker finally gets her time to shine

February 23, 2017 at 5:50 PM EST
Kathleen Collins was one of the first African-American women to direct a feature film, but her work wasn’t widely released before her death from cancer in 1988. Nearly 30 years later, her daughter Nina Collins had the film restored, and now it’s finally getting critical recognition. Collins gives her Brief But Spectacular take on her mother’s life and legacy in cinema.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT