Half targeted by ICE had traffic convictions or no record

April 30, 2017 at 4:25 PM EDT
Shortly after President Donald Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began arresting hundreds of immigrants in visible raids across the U.S. Internal documents, obtained by the Washington Post, show that half had either traffic convictions or no criminal record. Maria Sacchetti, one of the reporters who broke the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
