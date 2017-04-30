214401 214397 214397 Half targeted by ICE had traffic convictions or no record Shortly after President Donald Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began arresting hundreds of immigrants in visible raids across the U.S. Internal documents, obtained by the Washington Post, show that half had either no criminal record or traffic convictions. Maria Sacchetti, one of the reporters who broke the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3000416300 iBikshXk7nA 214405 214408 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hospitals-cutting-jobs-across-nation/ Hospitals are cutting jobs across the nation Under mounting financial pressures, hospitals across the country are slashing jobs and clinical services. The reasons range from financial to political, and among them are escalating costs and uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act. Casey Ross, who reported on this issue for health news website STAT, joins Hari Sreenivasan to look at the causes of hospital staff reductions. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32G3G-e1493576749272-320x196.jpg 3000416916 uEQtdrlbb50 214386 214402 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/drones-keep-elephants-away-people-tanzania/ Drones keep elephants away from people in Tanzania In the Serengeti region in Tanzania, conflict can arise between humans and the elephants that graze on their crops. The U.S.-based nonprofit RESOLVE is testing a new way to reduce these clashes while protecting both elephants and humans: drones. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay traveled to Tanzania to learn more about the technique. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IMG_9693-1-320x196.jpg 3000416606 p6wRFXikNVY 214292 214278 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tensions-rising-whats-u-s-s-next-move-north-korea/ Tensions rising, what's U.S.'s next move on North Korea? Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the U.N. Security Council that it's time for "painful" new sanctions to make North Korea give up its nuclear and missile programs. His statement comes amid rising tension between the Trump administration and the Asian nation, and word of a ballistic missile test. Judy Woodruff talks with former State Department officials John Merrill and Balbina Hwang. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS14CN1-320x196.jpg 3000409258 AnaNpwKQzPE