Hazardous military waste is making Americans sick

July 22, 2017 at 5:19 PM EDT
"Bombs in our Backyard," a new investigative series from ProPublica, looks at how the Pentagon’s disposal of military waste has created thousands of toxic sites in the United States. Abrahm Lustgarten, who reported the story for ProPublica, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss how the Pentagon's management of munitions waste has become a health risk for communities across the country.
