Hospitals are cutting jobs across the nation

April 30, 2017 at 4:26 PM EDT
Under mounting financial pressures, hospitals across the country are slashing jobs and clinical services. The reasons range from financial to political, and among them are escalating costs and uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act. Casey Ross, who reported on this issue for health news website STAT, joins Hari Sreenivasan to look at the causes of hospital staff reductions.
