Irma threatens integrity of deficient bridges

September 10, 2017 at 5:14 PM EDT
According to the Federal Highway Administration, 17 percent of the 12,000 bridges in Florida are rated “structurally deficient” or “functionally obsolete,” which is an even bigger cause for concern as Hurricane Irma approaches. Brett Murphy is reporting on the state’s vulnerable infrastructures for USA Today and joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Naples.
