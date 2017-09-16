227865 227864 227864 What we know about ISIS-related crimes in the U.S. Over the past few years, Islamic State operatives or sympathizers have carried out attacks on civilians around the world, and U.S. federal prosecutors have brought ISIS-related terrorism charges in 135 cases. This week, the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School released a report on those cases. Karen Greenberg, the center's director, joins Hari Sreenivasan for more on their findings. disabled 3004748278 5mR4RqHJ-UI false 227857 227858 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/okinawa-locals-want-u-s-troops-leave/ On Okinawa, locals want U.S. troops to leave Okinawa has hosted the most American troops in Japan since after World War II, when the U.S. agreed to protect a demilitarized Japan. Though the island is strategically located to respond to threats from North Korea or China, most Okinawa residents consider the U.S. military presence disruptive and hindering economic development. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Amy Guttman reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/for_web-e1505582860572-320x196.jpg 3004748023 2CwHGcT-lrM 227823 227799 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/voices-sides-trace-deep-roots-conflict-vietnam-war/ Voices from all sides trace deep roots of 'Vietnam War' Filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick spent a decade talking to hundreds of veterans from both sides of the Vietnam War, to capture the complexity of perspectives that persists years later. In the second part of their conversation, Judy Woodruff speaks with Burns and Novick about their new PBS documentary series, “The Vietnam War.” http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/vietnam-war-320x196.jpg 3004737092 kJYvnLUXpQc 227817 227801 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/theres-better-way-help-asking-can-help/ There's a better way to help than asking 'How can I help?' Hurricane Harvey filled Karen Walrond’s home in Houston with almost 3 ft. of water, forcing her family to evacuate and rely on the support of others. That experience taught her that in the face of a crisis, there is only one kind of help that makes a difference. Waldron shares her humble opinion on the best way to help crisis victims. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/imho1-1-320x196.jpg 3004731705 d7d-HU7aeqw