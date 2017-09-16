  • SUBSCRIBE
What we know about ISIS-related crimes in the U.S.

September 16, 2017 at 5:14 PM EDT
Over the past few years, Islamic State operatives or sympathizers have carried out attacks on civilians around the world, and U.S. federal prosecutors have brought ISIS-related terrorism charges in 135 cases. This week, the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School released a report on those cases. Karen Greenberg, the center's director, joins Hari Sreenivasan for more on their findings.
