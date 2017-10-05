  • SUBSCRIBE
Las Vegas massacre puts security concerns front and center

October 5, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
Some casinos in Las Vegas have tightened their security measures in response to the shooting rampage on Sunday, but permanent changes will depend on what people are willing to accept as the nation deliberates on the safety of open public spaces. Special correspondent Cat Wise reports on how the conversation around security is shifting in the wake of the shooting.
