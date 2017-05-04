Long welcoming to refugees, hostility toward newcomers is growing in Uganda
May 4, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
Nearly 600,000 refugees have entered Uganda since July, fleeing violence and war in neighboring South Sudan, and the flow continues unabated. The overwhelming numbers are straining relief efforts and inciting tensions between newcomers and Ugandans from nearby communities. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.