Cosby ‘not out of the woods’ after mistrial

June 17, 2017 at 4:32 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Philadelphia to discuss the six days of deadlocked deliberation and what might come next for the case.
