‘Mrs. Fletcher’ becomes an object of desire in Tom Perrotta’s new novel

225249 225255 225255 'Mrs. Fletcher' becomes an object of desire in a new novel Suburbia, sex and a touch of the supernatural are familiar themes for novelist Tom Perrotta, author of “Election,” “The Leftovers” and “Little Children.” In his new book “Mrs. Fletcher,” Perrotta offers a story about an empty-nester who adopts a new fascination and a new worldview. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Perrotta to discuss the ways his work borrows from his own life experience. disabled pvvfex1VM3Q 225003 225014 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/math-amazing-start-treating-way/ Math is amazing and we have to start treating it that way Numbers and algorithms aren’t just useful to mathematician Eugenia Cheng -- they’re exhilarating. That’s why she’s on a mission to help transform math’s notoriously boring reputation in education into one of thrilling wonder and creativity. Cheng gives her humble opinion on how to make math really matter to students. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/imho2-1-320x196.jpg 3003895986 l9byN0skNKY 225002 225011 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/movies-screen-deep-heres-watch-like-critic/ Here’s how to watch movies like a film critic A movie teaches us how to watch it in the first few minutes, says Ann Hornaday, film critic for The Washington Post. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Hornaday, author of “Talking Pictures,” to discuss how she hears what movies and their directors are saying, and how to get the most out of the movie-going experience. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/talkingpics2-e1503102112532-320x196.jpg 3003895691 rub2GvKGeBw 224907 224886 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/calvin-trillin-learned-college-writing-course/ What Calvin Trillin learned from his college writing course As a longtime writer for The New Yorker, Calvin Trillin was less interested in directly explaining why what he was writing was important than in just telling a good story. Trillin offers his Brief but Spectacular take on some of the best lessons he learned on writing and why he always shared his rough drafts with his wife, Alice. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/bbs1-1-320x196.jpg 3003866414 ZSgOkAOcZI4