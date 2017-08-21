  • SUBSCRIBE
‘Mrs. Fletcher’ becomes an object of desire in Tom Perrotta’s new novel

August 21, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
Suburbia, sex and a touch of the supernatural are familiar themes for novelist Tom Perrotta, author of “Election,” “The Leftovers” and “Little Children.” In his new book “Mrs. Fletcher,” Perrotta offers a story about an empty-nester who adopts a new fascination and a new worldview. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Perrotta to discuss the ways his work borrows from his own life experience.
