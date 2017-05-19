  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

May 19, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, a scandal that spilled into the presidential race as part of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. Also, Swedish prosecutors dropped their long-running rape investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
