News Wrap: Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
May 19, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, a scandal that spilled into the presidential race as part of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. Also, Swedish prosecutors dropped their long-running rape investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.