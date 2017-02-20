News Wrap: Anti-Trump protesters mark ‘Not My President’s Day’

JUDY WOODRUFF: And in the day’s other news: Thousands of anti-Trump protesters turned out in cities across the country. They called it Not My President’s Day. Demonstrators marched, chanted and carried signs in New York, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles, among other places. They challenged Trump policies on everything from immigration to abortion.

British lawmakers debated today whether to rescind an invitation to President Trump for a state visit. An online petition against it has gathered more than 1.8 million signatures. Thousands protested against the president outside Parliament today, as lawmakers held a nonbinding debate.

DAVID LAMMY, British Parliament: I can’t imagine a leader of our own country, of whatever political stripe, behaving in that manner. And it is for that reason that I think people are offended and concerned that Britain should abandon all its principles.

NIGEL EVANS, British Parliament: I certainly don’t like some of the things that he has said in the past, but I do respect the fact that he stood on a platform on which he is now delivering. He is going to go down in history as being roundly condemned for being the only politician to deliver on his promises.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Since the 1950s, only two other American presidents have received the full pomp and pageantry of a state visit to Britain, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly today. Russian officials said he fell ill at his office in New York, and passed away later at a hospital. He was a well-known figure in Russian diplomatic circles, and had been U.N. ambassador since 2006. Vitaly Churkin would have turned 65 years old tomorrow.

In Iraq, government forces advanced into the southwestern outskirts of Mosul. It’s the second day of a new offensive to drive Islamic State fighters from the city’s western half. Police and army troops engaged in gun battles as they closed on the city’s airport. They were backed by Iraqi helicopters that rocketed a village on a key hill.

Back in this country, officials in Northern California kept a close eye on swollen creeks and rivers as the latest in a series of huge rainstorms rolled over the region. San Francisco reported record rain totals, surpassing the normal amount for its entire wet season. To the south, in Santa Cruz County, they counted nearly three inches of rain in 24 hours, and could get eight more.

And political circles are abuzz after Milo Yiannopoulos was disinvited to address the Conservative Political Action Conference. The planned speech by the highly polarizing Breitbart news editor had already triggered a social media backlash. Then video clips resurfaced in which Yiannopoulos joked about pedophilia. He called it — quote — “sloppy phrasing,” but CPAC organizers said that’s not enough.