News Wrap: Chicago sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary city’ plan

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: The city of Chicago has sued the Trump administration over its plan to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities. The lawsuit says that it’s unconstitutional to tie grant money to a city’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

After filing the complaint, the head of Chicago’s legal office said the city will now request a freeze on the policy.

ED SISKEL, Chicago’s Law Department: We are bringing this legal challenge because the rhetoric and the threats from this administration embodied in these new conditions imposed on unrelated public safety grant funds are breeding a culture and a climate of fear within the communities in our city.

JUDY WOODRUFF: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is named in the lawsuit. In a statement late today, he doubled on the policy, saying that Chicago’s leaders have — quote — “adopted an official policy of protecting criminal aliens who prey on their own residents.”

Authorities have found the wreckage of a U.S. military plane that crashed off the coast of Australia over the weekend. Three Marines are presumed dead, after a search-and-rescue operation was called off yesterday; 23 other people on board were rescued. The Osprey aircraft went down Saturday in Shoalwater Bay off the eastern coast of Queensland during regularly scheduled operations.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has vowed a severe punishment for those behind yesterday’s raid on an army base. The intruders appeared to want to set off a military uprising against the socialist leader. Maduro said at least 20 people, including some former soldiers, attacked the site in central Venezuela and seized weapons. At least two were killed and eight more arrested.

PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO, Venezuela (through interpreter): A trial has already been set and I have asked for the maximum sentence for all those involved in the terrorist attack, the maximum sentence and no benefits for those civilians or deserters involved in the attack.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The incident came as the country’s newly installed, all-powerful Constitutional Assembly continued its work. Today, the European Union criticized that body’s decision to remove Venezuela’s public prosecutor.

And in Mexico, officials are bracing for Tropical Storm Franklin. It’s expected make landfall tonight along the Yucatan Peninsula at near-hurricane strength. Authorities are closing an airport near the Caribbean coast and are preparing shelters. Residents could face flooding and winds of at least 60 miles per hour.

It was another record-setting day on Wall Street, led by technology stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25 points to close at 22118. That’s its ninth straight record high. The Nasdaq rose 32, and the S&P 500 added 4.