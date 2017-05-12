News Wrap: Cyberattack cripples institutions, companies around the world

215778 215781 215781 News Wrap: Cyberattack infects computers around the world In our news wrap Friday, a massive cyberattack that infected computers with ransomware crippled major institutions and companies in scores of countries. Also, the Justice Department has issued a directive to federal prosecutors to seek tougher sentences for the vast majority of criminal suspects. disabled 3000851634 y8fRdVpmLf4 false 215790 215777 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-keeps-comey-battle-alive-warning-not-talk/ Trump keeps Comey battle alive by warning him not to talk The firing of former FBI Director James Comey continues to spark controversy and questions. President Trump tweeted Friday that “Comey had better hope there are no tapes of our conversations,” and Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to answer press questions about whether there are recording devices in the White House. Lisa Desjardins reports and John Yang joins Judy Woodruff. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS16198-2-320x196.jpg 3000854938 xbTUWsaDoy8 215788 215780 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-harsher-sentences-affect-flow-drugs-u-s/ How will harsher sentences affect flow of drugs in the U.S.? Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered federal prosecutors across the country to revive some of the toughest practices of the decades-old "war on drugs," reversing Obama administration policies that aimed to lessen the federal prison population. Hari Sreenivasan talks to John Walters, COO of the Hudson Institute, and Gil Kerlikowske, former "drug czar" under President Barack Obama. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS13R1K-320x196.jpg 3000853293 3uyn8Qw0J7c 215771 215779 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/condoleezza-rice-worry-firestorm-surrounding-russia-investigations-comey-firing-erode-peoples-confidence-institutions/ Condoleezza Rice: Amid Russia investigation, we should have confidence in our democratic institutions Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Judy Woodruff to discuss her new book, “Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom,” as well as President Trump’s abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, her confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions and potential cuts facing the State Department. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/snaps_about-pbs-newshour-on-pbs-newshour_zt-4-320x196.jpg 3000851782 pQRKhUp5jOM