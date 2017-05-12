  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Cyberattack cripples institutions, companies around the world

May 12, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, a massive cyberattack that infected computers with ransomware crippled major institutions and companies in scores of countries. Also, the Justice Department has issued a directive to federal prosecutors to seek tougher sentences for the vast majority of criminal suspects.
