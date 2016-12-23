News Wrap: FBI says ISIS is urging holiday attacks on the U.S.

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news, the FBI warned that Islamic State supporters are urging attacks on U.S. holiday gatherings and churches over Christmas. That’s in a bulletin from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. There are no specific threats, but a list of U.S. churches has been posted on a social media site used by the militants.

Police in Italy have killed the man who allegedly plowed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Monday night’s attack killed a dozen people. Early today, Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan. It came hours after the Islamic State group released a video statement that he made.

Rohit Kachroo of Independent Television News reports from Berlin.

ROHIT KACHROO, ITN: Where and when it was filmed is not clear, but the sentiment is emphatic — he pledges allegiance to the IS leader.

A video selfie, apparent proof he was inspired by the group.

This morning, his body lay on the ground in Milan after a shootout with police. Later, the Italian interior minister confirmed the manhunt was over.

MARCO MINNITI (through translator): The person killed, and this is the result of the investigation, is without a shadow of a doubt Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack in Berlin.

ROHIT KACHROO: After Monday’s attack at the Christmas market, he was spotted outside a mosque in the Moabit district in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He then left Germany for France, traveling to Chambery in the country’s southwest, making a train journey across the border to Turin, before boarding another train to Milan.

From the city’s central station, it was then on to Chiasso-San Giovanni where he was shot dead by police as he opened fire during a routine check at 3:00 a.m. this morning.

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a review of security and all the issues this case exposed.

ANGELA MERKEL, Chancellor, Germany (through translator): I told the president we will speed up the repatriation process and increase the number of people who will be repatriated.

ROHIT KACHROO: He is no longer wanted, the man who slipped through net after net. And although the manhunt is now over, what investigators can’t see is whether there were more suspects involved in planning this plot.

JUDY WOODRUFF: This evening, President-elect Trump tweeted that the Amri video statement showed, quote, “such hatred,” and he asked, “When will the U.S. and all countries fight back?”

In Libya, two hijackers seized an airliner today and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades. The plane was commandeered on a domestic flight to Tripoli, and diverted north to the island of Malta. The passengers were allowed to leave after lengthy negotiations. And after that, the hijackers surrendered. The two men declared loyalty to the late dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Russia’s President Putin has dismissed allegations that the Kremlin tried to influence the U.S. elections. At his year-end news conference today, he brushed aside complaints about Russian hacking.

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN, Russia (through translator): The current U.S. administration and the Democratic Party leadership are trying to blame external factors for all their problems. They are losing on all fronts, and looking elsewhere for things to blame. In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Putin also said that President-elect Trump won because he understood the mood of the American people.

China warned today of a possible showdown with the incoming Trump administration over trade. The state-run “China Daily” strongly criticized Peter Navarro, named to lead a new White House National Trade Council. He has accused China of waging economic war. In an editorial, the newspaper said, quote, “Any move to damage the win-win trade relationship will only result in a loss for both sides.”

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 15 points to close at 19,933. The NASDAQ rose 15 points, and the S&P 500 added nearly three. For the week, all three indexes rose a fraction of a percent.