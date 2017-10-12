News Wrap: House approves $36 billion for U.S. disaster relief

230471 230466 230466 News Wrap: House approves $36 billion for disaster relief In our news wrap Thursday, the House passed a $36 billion relief bill for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires. More than half of the funding will go to FEMA, including up to $5 billion to aid Puerto Rico. Also, the Justice Department singled out five jurisdictions, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, for allegedly giving "sanctuary" to undocumented immigrants. disabled 3005628880 6fk_xN8gGQM true 230492 230479 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ta-nehisi-coates-unfair-expectation-one-black-president-undo-inequality/ Ta-Nehisi Coates on Obama’s legacy, Trump’s norm breaking In “We Were Eight Years in Power,” Ta-Nehisi Coates calls President Trump the “first white president” for the ways Trump has made the racial identity of former President Obama so central to his politics. Coates joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss how the nation is shifting since Trump’s election, and his collection of essays on the Obama years and the political and social divisions it sparked. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/bookshelf4-e1507855134982-320x196.jpg 3005629812 RG9W7g4kYVQ 230469 230474 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-executive-order-affects-health-care-plans-prices/ How Trump’s executive order affects health care plans Congress may have failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, but an executive order signed by President Trump on Thursday could trigger big changes in the health care law. William Brangham talks to Avik Roy of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and Andy Slavitt of the Bipartisan Policy Center about the possible consequences. http://image.pbs.org/video-assets/15I8GhB-asset-mezzanine-16x9-MSMnQFz.jpg 3005629296 CHbWYm3IiLg 230467 230473 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/white-house-committed-long-term-puerto-rico-recovery-despite-trump-tweets-says-gov-rossello/ Rosselló: White House committed to Puerto Rico recovery Puerto Rico’s painfully slow recovery from Hurricane Maria has alarmed the island’s residents and become the subject of a political fight. President Trump tweeted that federal aid in Puerto Rico cannot continue “forever,” drawing criticism from San Juan’s mayor. P.J. Tobia reports, then Judy Woodruff speaks with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló about the aid citizens on the island are receiving. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1G4JA-e1507852070327-320x196.jpg 3005629013 ik9TyojQIEo