  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

News Wrap: House approves $36 billion for U.S. disaster relief

October 12, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, the House passed a $36 billion relief bill for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires. More than half of the funding will go to FEMA, including up to $5 billion to aid Puerto Rico. Also, the Justice Department singled out five jurisdictions, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, for allegedly giving "sanctuary" to undocumented immigrants.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT