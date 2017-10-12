News Wrap: House approves $36 billion for U.S. disaster relief
October 12, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, the House passed a $36 billion relief bill for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires. More than half of the funding will go to FEMA, including up to $5 billion to aid Puerto Rico. Also, the Justice Department singled out five jurisdictions, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, for allegedly giving "sanctuary" to undocumented immigrants.