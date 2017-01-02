News Wrap: ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad suicide bombing

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: In the day’s other news: The new year is off to a deadly start in Iraq. A suicide bomber detonated a truck bomb today at a busy Baghdad market, killing at least 36 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The bomber pretended to be looking to hire day laborers and then set off the explosion. In addition to the dead, 52 people were wounded.

Later, appearing with the visiting president of France, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed to beat ISIS.

HAIDER AL-ABADI, Prime Minister, Iraq (through translator): I ask the security forces and the Iraqi people to be alert. The terrorists are again attacking civilians. I promise the Iraqi people and the French president and all the countries suffering attacks by the Islamic State group that we are fighting to finish them.

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: This was the third attack claimed by ISIS in as many days in and around Baghdad. Sixty miles to the north, in Samarra, gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked police stations late today, killing at least seven officers.

In Brazil, a riot at a prison left at least 60 inmates dead. There were chaotic scenes outside the prison in northern Amazonas state as the killings erupted inside. Authorities said several of the inmates were beheaded or dismembered. Others escaped. Officials blamed a fight between members of two crime gangs for the attacks.

Back in this country, 2016 ended as one of the most violent years ever in Chicago. The city saw 762 homicides, the most in two decades. That’s more than New York and Los Angeles combined. And there were 1,100 more shooting incidents in 2016 than the year before.

President-elect Trump tweeted his reaction to these numbers, saying: “If mayor can’t do it, he must ask for federal help.”

In another series of tweets, the president-elect also dismissed those who questioned whether he’d win last fall. Trump said he thought he’d easily get more than the 270 electoral votes needed. He ended up with 304. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million.

Also today, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer played down findings about Russian hacking. He told FOX News — quote — “There is zero evidence that they influenced the election.”