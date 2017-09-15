227796 227813 227813 News Wrap: Islamic State subway attack spurs London manhunt In our news wrap Friday, 29 people were injured Friday after a homemade bomb exploded on a subway train in London. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Also, North Korea launched another ballistic missile over Japan early Friday. National Security advisor H.R. McMaster called for a rigorous enforcement of sanctions to cripple North Korea’s economy. disabled lyqry7tdHfY false 227716 227703 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ailments-plagued-diplomats-cuba-puzzle-investigators/ Ailments that plagued diplomats in Cuba puzzle investigators Headaches, nausea, tinnitus, even brain swelling have mysteriously afflicted more than 20 U.S. diplomats in Cuba since late 2016. It’s been difficult for investigators to figure out the cause of these symptoms. Could Americans and Canadians be victims of spy games gone awry? Hari Sreenivasan is joined by Josh Lederman of the Associated Press to discuss how the FBI is investigating. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTS1DARP-320x196.jpg 3004682722 MZKOSEW45zU 227713 227702 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/smashed-irma-st-martin-draws-startling-response-france/ St. Martin draws startling response from France British Anguillians are desperate for help and have complained that they have not received as much aid as their French neighbor island of St. Martin. But the toll on St. Martin has been more devastating as the island was hit by extreme winds and a sea surge. Alex Thomson of Independent Television News reports on the damage and the contrasting responses the islands have received. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/island2-320x196.jpg 3004687644 OMqsTssZ_to 227585 227572 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/limiting-access-violent-extremist-videos-erasing-evidence/ How extremist online videos can be important evidence Aiming to remove violent and extremist content from its website, YouTube took down hundreds of videos from the Syrian war. But researchers and advocates have pushed back, claiming the company removed potential evidence of human rights violations. Former U.S. Ambassador Stephen Rapp and Issie Lapowsky of Wired Magazine join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss these concerns. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX2MYUH-320x196.jpg 3004648631 lYKSAGppZas