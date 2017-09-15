News Wrap: Islamic State subway attack spurs London manhunt
September 15, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, 29 people were injured Friday after a homemade bomb exploded on a subway train in London. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Also, North Korea launched another ballistic missile over Japan early Friday. National Security advisor H.R. McMaster called for a rigorous enforcement of sanctions to cripple North Korea’s economy.