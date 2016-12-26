News Wrap: Israel suspends ties with 12 countries that supported UN condemnation

202351 202340 202340 News Wrap: After UN vote, Israel suspends ties In our news wrap Monday, more fallout from Friday’s U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement building. Israel confirmed it has suspended working ties with 12 nations that backed the resolution. Also, President-elect Trump tweeted his own criticism of the U.N, saying it has great potential but is currently “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” disabled KuWDZ2qytpQ 202337 202343 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/prominent-israeli-author-reflects-countrys-founding-future/ An Israeli author on the country’s founding -- and future Amos Oz grew up in Israel in the early years of its statehood. Now, in his first book in over a decade, the writer looks back at that time through the eyes of three characters -- each at a different life stage and with a distinctive attitude toward the new state. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Oz to discuss his writing process, the “gift of literature" and prospects for a two-state solution. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/GettyImages-618477792-320x196.jpg 2365921614 JykS4N6pTjQ 202333 202353 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/migrants-europe-find-rare-hospitality-greek-fishing-village/ Tensions rise in Greek fishing village that welcomed migrants Amidst the wave of anti-migrant sentiment coursing through Europe, one village has shown a rare level of hospitality to those making the journey across the Mediterranean. In Skala Sykaminia, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, Nobel-nominated villagers rescue and shelter migrants -- but doing so has taken a toll on their economy and led to tension. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Screen-Shot-2016-12-26-at-7.08.39-PM-320x196.png L1mNv23NK8c 202263 202262 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/chefs-europe-experiment-insects/ Chefs in Europe experiment with insects In Europe, adventurous eaters are calling crickets, mealworms and grasshoppers a new “super food” due to their high levels of essential amino and fatty acids. Eating insects also has ecological benefits because they can be easier to farm than other animals. But they are still uncommon in food throughout Europe and the U.S. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Amy Guttman reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bugs-1-320x196.jpg 2365921481 XuIniR_iW4A