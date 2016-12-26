News Wrap: Israel suspends ties with 12 countries that supported UN condemnation
December 26, 2016 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Monday, more fallout from Friday’s U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement building. Israel confirmed it has suspended working ties with 12 nations that backed the resolution. Also, President-elect Trump tweeted his own criticism of the U.N, saying it has great potential but is currently “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”