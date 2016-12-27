News Wrap: Japan’s prime minister makes historic visit to USS Arizona Memorial

HARI SREENIVASAN: President-elect Donald Trump has penciled in two more names on his White House staff sheet. He announced today that Thomas Bossert will be assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism. Bossert also served under President George W. Bush. And Jason Greenblatt will be special representative for international negotiations. He’s now the chief legal officer for the Trump Organization.

In the day’s other news: Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. More than 2,300 Americans died there in the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941, hurling the United States into World War II.

Today, Abe joined President Obama in a wreath-laying ceremony before making statements on the occasion.

SHINZO ABE, Prime Minister, Japan (through translator): I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place, and also to the souls of the countless innocent people who became victims of the war.

HARI SREENIVASAN: The Abe visit came six months after President Obama visited Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb.

An outbreak of bird flu in South Korea is now that country’s worst in a decade. The government said today that the number of poultry fowl destroyed will reach 26 million by tomorrow. That has resulted in egg shortages and soaring prices. Meanwhile, a region in China has culled more than 55,000 chickens and other poultry.

Russian search teams today recovered the flight data recorder from the military plane that crashed into the Black Sea. It turned up a mile off Sochi, where the plane went down Sunday, killing all 92 people on board. Investigators brought the device to the surface and sent it to Moscow. They say it is not badly damaged, and could shed light on what happened to the plane.

MAXIM SOKOLOV, Transport Minister, Russia (through translator): It’s too early to make any conclusions. Various causes are being considered. We will receive a big part of the information from the flight recorder that was found. We hope that we will find the other flight recorders as well.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Russian intelligence officials have played down the possibility of terrorism in the crash. They’re focusing instead on possible human error, equipment failure or bad fuel.

Back in this country, melees erupted at a number of shopping malls nationwide last night. Cell phone video captured people getting into fights in at least 15 malls from Colorado to Cleveland. Spooked shoppers ran for the exits, and dozens of people were arrested. Police are saying troublemakers may have used social media to organize the fights.

On Wall Street today, stocks moved slightly higher, in a quiet day of trading. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11 points to close at 19945. The Nasdaq rose 24, to a new record close, and the S&P 500 added five.

And actress Carrie Fisher of “Star Wars” fame died today at a Los Angeles hospital. She had suffered an apparent cardiac episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday.

HARRISON FORD, Actor: What the hell are you doing?

CARRIE FISHER, Actress: Somebody has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, flyboy.

HARI SREENIVASAN: It was the role of a lifetime, and for Carrie Fisher, playing Princess Leia Organa defined much of her life.

As she once said: “I have always been in ‘Star Wars.’ I have never not been in ‘Star Wars.'”

From an early age, she knew something of Hollywood fame, as the child of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.

CARRIER FISHER: I didn’t want to be different than other people, and that’s what celebrities are. So being a celebrity kid, that’s the dichotomy. You want to fit in, not stick out.

CHARLIE ROSE, Host, “The Charlie Rose Show”: With other celebrity kids.

CARRIER FISHER: No, I wasn’t just around celebrity kids.

CHARLIE ROSE: Oh, you wanted to fit in with other normal people who weren’t celebrity kids?

CARRIER FISHER: Yeah. My fantasy was to be normal.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Fisher began her own career in “Shampoo” with Warren Beatty in 1975.

And then, starting in 1977, the original “Star Wars” trilogy made her instantly famous.

CARRIE FISHER: I’m a member of the Imperial Senate on a diplomatic mission to Alderaan.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Fisher returned in 2015’s sequel, “The Force Awakens.”

CARRIER FISHER: I like Princess Leia. I like how she handles things. I like how she treats people. She tells the truth.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Her screen career included lesser parts as well in “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

She won notice as a screenwriter and author, too, depicting her struggle with drug addiction in 1987’s “Postcards From the Edge,” her semi-autobiographical novel and later movie.

ACTRESS: I’m not doing any drugs.

ACTRESS: We know that, dear. These are businessmen.

HARI SREENIVASAN: In later years, Fisher used her one-woman show, “Wishful Drinking,” to try to balance enduring fame with real life.

CARRIER FISHER: This will really, really impress you. I am in the abnormal psychology textbook. How cool is that? Now, keep in mind, I am a PEZ dispenser, and I’m in the abnormal psychology textbook. Who says you can’t have it all?

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

HARI SREENIVASAN: Carrie Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher is survived by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, as well as a brother and a daughter.