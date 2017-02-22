  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Jewish cemetery receives support after vandalism

February 22, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence visited a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis that had been targeted in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks and threats nationwide. Meanwhile, Muslim groups launched an online fundraising effort to repair the damages. Also, the German government is making it easier to deport rejected asylum-seekers amid domestic pressure over the tide of migrants.
