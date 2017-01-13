  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

News Wrap: Justice Department finds widespread bias by Chicago police

January 13, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Friday, the U.S. Justice Department charged that Chicago’s police have been violating people’s rights for years. The department found widespread use of excessive force and racial bias against blacks and Latinos. Also, President-elect Donald Trump aimed fresh fire via Twitter at reports that Russia has compromising information on him.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT