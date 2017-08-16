  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

News Wrap: Kim Jong Un decision to not fire at Guam ‘very wise,’ tweets Trump

August 16, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump welcomed a gesture by North Korea to ease tensions. Mr. Trump tweeted that Kim Jong Un’s decision not to fire toward Guam was “very wise and well-reasoned.” Also, the people of Sierra Leone continued searching for survivors from Monday’s deadly mudslide. More than 300 are confirmed dead while 600 are still missing.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT