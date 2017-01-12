203648 203646 203646 News Wrap: Kremlin wants to tear apart NATO, Mattis warns In our news wrap Thursday, defense secretary-designate Gen. James Mattis said at his confirmation hearing that the U.S. must recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break apart the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Also, the first of 3,500 U.S. troops arrived in southwest Poland, in a NATO buildup to deter Russia. disabled 2365932399 mjWPHx18sCc 203682 203650 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/senate-hearings-mattis-pompeo-differ-iran-nuclear-deal/ In hearings, Mattis and Pompeo differ on Iran nuclear deal Gen. James Mattis was well received by the Senate Armed Services Committee, with whom he discussed threats from China and the Islamic State, as well as women in combat roles. In front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mike Pompeo disavowed "enhanced interrogation” techniques. Both nominees also addressed the Iran nuclear deal. Chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Warner reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2YOC0-320x196.jpg 2365932406 JsT8fT0wL5o 203653 203649 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kind-threat-russia-pose-u-s/ What kind of threat does Russia pose to the U.S.? President-elect Trump has said he would like to improve relations with Russia. But his choice for defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, views Russia as America’s number one threat. What’s the reality of the White House-Kremlin dynamic? Steve Inskeep discusses with Evelyn Farkas, a former Defense Department official, and Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX1SYAO-320x196.jpg 2365932394 L2u4E-91gJs 203635 203651 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/senior-obama-adviser-views-record/ How a senior Obama adviser views his record Continuing in our series of meetings with top officials in the Obama administration as it comes to a close, Judy Woodruff sits down with Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to the president. She discusses his agenda successes and failures, her criticism that Republicans fell short in engaging in compromise, the new president-elect, the Obama presidential library and more. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTSCWA2-320x196.jpg _Yf5P6PAyJk