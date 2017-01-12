  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Kremlin wants to tear apart NATO, Mattis warns

January 12, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Thursday, defense secretary-designate Gen. James Mattis said at his confirmation hearing that the U.S. must recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break apart the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Also, the first of 3,500 U.S. troops arrived in southwest Poland, in a NATO buildup to deter Russia.
