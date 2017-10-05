  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Las Vegas attacker reportedly researched other cities

October 5, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, the gunman who mowed down concertgoers in Las Vegas may have considered other targets in Chicago and Boston, according to reports. Also, a new tropical storm formed off the coast of Nicaragua and is forecasted to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday morning. Officials in Louisiana ordered coastal evacuations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate.
