News Wrap: Las Vegas attacker reportedly researched other cities

229816 229834 229834 News Wrap: Las Vegas attacker researched other cities In our news wrap Thursday, the gunman who mowed down concertgoers in Las Vegas may have considered other targets in Chicago and Boston, according to reports. Also, a new tropical storm formed off the coast of Nicaragua and is forecasted to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday morning. Officials in Louisiana ordered coastal evacuations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate. disabled 3005391412 N_M2eDjPd5M true 229840 229817 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/las-vegas-massacre-puts-security-concerns-front-center/ Las Vegas massacre puts security concerns front and center Some casinos in Las Vegas have tightened their security measures in response to the shooting rampage on Sunday, but permanent changes will depend on what people are willing to accept as the nation deliberates on the safety of open public spaces. Special correspondent Cat Wise reports on how the conversation around security is shifting in the wake of the shooting. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1F64I-e1507247226342-320x196.jpg 3005392585 YZurebevk0k 229797 229795 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/fighting-stigma-opioid-addiction-stories-recovery/ Fighting the stigma of addiction with stories of recovery People working on the front lines of the opioid crisis at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offer their Brief but Spectacular takes on addiction and recovery. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/bbs2-1-320x196.jpg 3005387762 OJ0aqjuVXrs 229723 229708 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/san-juan-mayor-trump-can-attack-long-gets-message-puerto-ricans-hungry/ San Juan mayor: ‘Moral imperative’ to help Puerto Rico The federal response in Puerto Rico continues to draw criticism from locals, their dissatisfaction amplified by President Trump’s visit to the island on Tuesday. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz talks with special correspondent Monica Villamizar about the president’s visit and the disconnect she sees between the White House and the reality in Puerto Rico. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1EJD6-320x196.jpg 3005349547 fH2N-Bb34PI