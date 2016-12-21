  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: At Mar-a-Lago, Trump condemns Berlin attack

December 21, 2016 at 6:45 PM EST
In our news wrap Wednesday, President-elect Trump condemned the truck attack in Berlin. He spoke at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, after meeting with Gen. Michael Flynn, his pick for national security adviser. Also, the death toll from Tuesday’s firework explosion near Mexico City rose to 32. It took place in a giant fireworks market, traditional in Mexico during the Christmas season.
