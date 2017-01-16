News Wrap: Martin Luther King Jr.’s son meets with Trump

204005 204019 204019 News Wrap: Martin Luther King's son meets with Trump In our news wrap Monday, President-elect Donald Trump invited Martin Luther King III to a meeting at Trump Tower amid a very public feud with civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis. Also, Mr. Trump criticized the CIA and its outgoing director on Twitter after John Brennan told FOX News that the president-elect must do more on national security than "talk and tweet." disabled 2365934246 C-Jb0mlEMxI 204030 204009 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/inauguration-usually-time-unity-defies-precedent/ This inauguration, usually time for unity, defies precedent Tamara Keith of NPR and Susan Page of USA Today join Judy Woodruff to discuss what to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration, a war of words between the president-elect and civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis, a growing inauguration boycott by Democrats and pushback by the African American community and Mr. Trump’s pledge for health care coverage for everyone. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PoliMon-e1484614531487-320x196.jpg 2365934227 JRdXDcOWNrU 203873 203874 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/100-days-benchmark-presidential-performance/ Why 100 days is a benchmark for presidential performance While a presidential term lasts four years, the accomplishments of a president’s first 100 days have become the measure of a successful start. The tradition, which dates back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, has been extended to President-elect Donald Trump, who laid out a 100-day action plan in October. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield has more. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/fdr-320x196.png 2365933990 XrWHVZPxceQ 203837 203838 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obama-failed-close-guantanamo/ Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2886S-320x196.jpg tGL5WdZwk_g