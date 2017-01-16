  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Martin Luther King Jr.’s son meets with Trump

January 16, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Monday, President-elect Donald Trump invited Martin Luther King III to a meeting at Trump Tower amid a very public feud with civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis. Also, Mr. Trump criticized the CIA and its outgoing director on Twitter after John Brennan told FOX News that the president-elect must do more on national security than "talk and tweet."
