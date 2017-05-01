News Wrap: May Day demonstrators protest Trump policies

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: In the day’s other news: Thousands of demonstrators across the country took to the streets in massive May Day events, mostly protesting President Trump’s policies. May 1 is International Workers Day, and has become a rallying point for immigration advocates and labor unions.

Strikes and marches were organized in more than 200 cities. One protest in New York City denounced the president’s views on immigration.

JAVIER VALDES, Protester: There is fear and there is anxiety. But what gives me hope and gives me resilience moving forward is that the community is resisting and saying this is not the way that we should operate in the United States and we have got to stop. And we are going to push back. And that’s what I am excited today. That’s why we’re here marching and being loud and visible.

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: May Day demonstrations also took place around the world. In France, protests grew violent when activists interrupted a peaceful union march in Paris by throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers. They responded with tear gas and batons.

In the U.S., parts of the South and Midwest braced for more severe weather today. This comes on the heels of a line of powerful weekend storms that killed at least 16 people. That weather system spawned tornadoes and heavy flooding, and inflicted widespread damage. Deaths were reported across five states: Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

North Korea said it is ramping up its nuclear arsenal in the face of growing U.S. and international pressure. This comes two days after North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test, which failed. State television announced the new threat today, and hinted at more tests to come.

MAN (through interpreter): Now that the U.S. is kicking up a racket overall for sanctions and pressure against us, we will speed up at the maximum pace to bolster our nuclear deterrence. It will be taken in consecutive and successive ways at any moment and any place decided by our supreme leadership.

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: President Trump told Bloomberg news he’s open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, if the circumstances were right. He said: “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely. I would be honored to do it.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s reelection campaign unveiled new ads today, hailing accomplishments of his first 100 days. The $1.5 million TV and online ad campaign touts achievements like the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, tax cuts, and the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline. It doesn’t mention the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare or the president’s controversial travel ban.

FOX News co-president Bill Shine has resigned amid turmoil at the network. Shine has worked for FOX since 1996. He was tapped as co-president after CEO Roger Ailes was ousted last summer, following a sexual harassment scandal. Shine was named in at least four lawsuits or allegations involving alleged sexual harassment or racial discrimination. His departure comes just two weeks after anchor Bill O’Reilly also left the network.

The Trump administration today rolled back the nutrition standards for federally funded school lunches that were put in place under President Obama. That means schools can now delay implementing stricter requirements on the amount of sodium and whole grains in the food they serve. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue signed the order at a school in Virginia, after eating lunch with elementary school students.

The Supreme Court ruled today that cities can sue banks for discrimination under the Fair Housing Act. But they must prove a direct connection between predatory lending and the city’s loss of revenue. The case involved a lawsuit filed by Miami against Bank of America and Wells Fargo, which accused them of targeting minority borrowers with risky, more expensive loans.

And stocks were mixed on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 27 points to close at 20913. The Nasdaq rose 44 points, and the S&P 500 added four points.