News Wrap: Mexico City slowly reopens schools after quake

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: The official death toll reached at least 324 in last week’s earthquake in Central Mexico.

Today, crews in Mexico City were still searching the rubble of collapsed buildings, although hope of finding survivors is all but gone. Meanwhile, officials cleared just 103 of the city’s nearly 9,000 schools as safe to reopen.

Texas has won another round, another legal round in its bid to ban so-called sanctuary cities that protect undocumented migrants. A federal appeals court in New Orleans gave the Lone Star State more latitude today to enforce the statute. That means that police chiefs and jail officials who don’t cooperate with federal immigration officials can face jail time.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel now faces a struggle to create a new ruling coalition after Sunday’s election. Her Conservatives finished first, but they lost seats, as a far-right party surged to new prominence.

Matt Frei of Independent Television News reports from Berlin.

MATT FREI, ITN: Angela Merkel strode into her party headquarters this morning after a night of licking wounds, wringing hands and extracting daggers from her back.

What coalition will now run Europe’s most powerful nation is far from obvious. Germany could be facing months of instability.

CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL, German Chancellor (through interpreter): As I have said, I will use all my strengths to serve Germany and a stable Europe and then let others decide how they want to describe me, which, by the way, varies quite a bit in Europe.

MATT FREI: (through interpreter): Indeed.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

MATT FREI: Supporters of the hard-right-wing AFD, or Alternative For Germany party, this is their stampede into the history books, from zero seats to 94 in the Bundestag. Their motto sounds familiar: We want to take our country back.

Outside, the response: “Berlin hate the AFD. Nasties out. You make us sick.”

You get the drift. Alexander Gauland, his co-leader, Alice Weidel, and their supporters are voicing opinions that dare not speak their name, especially on immigration, until now.

What do you say to those people, to those Germans — and there are many of them — who look at you and look at your party and say, you are racist? What do you say to them?

ALEXANDER GAULAND, Alternative for Germany: We are no racists. We are no national socialists. We are a democratic party.

MATT FREI: Germany, too, has caught a bout of populist contagion. It, too, has joined the tortured debate of our time about national identity.

JUDY WOODRUFF: That report from Matt Frei of Independent Television News.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for early parliamentary elections. He said today that he hopes, in part, for a stronger mandate to oppose North Korea’s nuclear activities. The election is set for October 22.

Back in this country, former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner was sentenced today to 21 months in prison for exchanging lewd messages and images with a 15-year-old girl. The New York Democrat begged the judge for leniency, and then broke down and wept. He remains free for now, but has to report to prison by November 6.

There’s word that Russian-bought advertisements on Facebook tried to sow divisions in the United States over race and religion during last year’s presidential contest.

The Washington Post reports tonight that the ads played up discord over groups like Black Lives Matter and Muslims in the U.S. A separate Post report says that President Obama warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to crack down on so-called fake news. They spoke after the November election.

Today marked the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine. On this day in 1957, nine black teenagers had to be escorted by federal troops past an angry white mob to attend Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Today, in the school auditorium, the eight surviving members were honored for their courage.

ERNEST GREEN, Little Rock Nine: Making history is not something we aspired to do. We wanted the best education our parents’ taxes afforded. We wanted what the Constitution said, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And I saw education as part of that right.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The confrontation in 1957 came three years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in public schools.

And on Wall Street, a rough day for the tech sector. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 53 points to close at 22296. The Nasdaq fell 56, and the S&P 500 slipped five.