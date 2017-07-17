News Wrap: Princeton grad student sentenced to 10 years in Iran

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: Officials at Princeton University insisted that a Chinese-American graduate student jailed in Iran is innocent. Iranian courts announced on Sunday that Xiyue Wang was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying. He was arrested last August. Princeton says that Wang was conducting research for his doctorate.

Separately, Iran announced that President Hassan Rouhani’s brother has been arrested on allegations of financial misconduct.

In Jordan, a soldier was sentenced today to life in prison at hard labor for killing three U.S. Army Green Berets. He said he fired on the military trainers last November because he thought his base was under attack. After the sentencing today, relatives of the Americans condemned the sentence, which could let the killer go free in 20 years.

JAMES MORIARTY, Father of Slain Soldier: He gets out — the day he gets out, my daughters will serve another 30 years after that without the love of their brother, and that’s outrageous. I would kill him myself if I had the ability to do so, and I wish they had hung him.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The families were shown security camera footage of the attack. They say that it shows the Jordanian soldier firing for six minutes, even after the Americans had identified themselves.

The United Nations reports that the war in Afghanistan is killing more civilians than ever. A new report says more than 1,600 died in the first half of this year, and some 3,500 others were wounded. It also says that deaths and injuries from Taliban suicide bombings rose by 15 percent. The Taliban dismissed the report as propaganda material.

The United Arab Emirates flatly denied today that it hacked into Qatar’s state news agency Web sites in May, and planted false stories. Four Arab countries severed ties with Qatar after its emir was falsely quoted as praising Hamas and Iran. The Washington Post reported the hack, but, in London today, the UAE’s foreign minister pushed back.

ANWAR MOHAMMED QARQASH, UAE Foreign Minister: Our embassy in Washington has put these denials in place, and I think this is a crisis and There IS is a lot of rumors And a lot of false news and stories. And this is going to die out. It is not true.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The FBI is working with Qatar to investigate the incident.

Authorities in Arizona searched again today for one person still missing after a flash flood killed nine people on Saturday. Cell phone video captured the deluge as it swept through Tonto National Forest, 100 miles northeast of Phoenix. The water at the swimming site rose as high as six feet, triggered by a heavy thunderstorm. All of the dead, including five children, were part of an extended family.

The Trump administration says it will let an extra 15,000 foreign workers into the country this budget year on temporary seasonal visas. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly calls it a one-time extension. The announcement came today as the president promoted Made in America Week, showcasing domestically made goods.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost eight points to close at 21629. The Nasdaq rose about two points, and the S&P 500 gave up a fraction.

And a video of a young model wearing a miniskirt is causing an uproar in deeply conservative Saudi Arabia. A video over the weekend showed her walking around a historic site north of Riyadh. State media reports that she could face legal action. The country’s dress code for women mandates long, loose-fitting robes.