News Wrap: Rouhani says Iran will respond if nuclear deal violated

JUDY WOODRUFF: In the day’s other news: The president of Iran condemned President Trump’s U.N. address yesterday as — quote — “ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric.”

Mr. Trump had charged that Iran is — quote — “an economically depleted rogue state that represses its people and exports violence.”

Hassan Rouhani answered today in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly, and he warned against abrogating the nuclear deal with Iran.

PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI, Iran (through interpreter): The Islamic republic of Iran will not be the first country to violate the agreement, but it will respond decisively and resolutely to its violation.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Meanwhile, President Trump said in New York today that he’s made a decision on whether to withdraw from the nuclear agreement. He wouldn’t say what he decided, but he told reporters, “I will let you know.”

On North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is defending the president’s warning that the North will be — quote — “totally destroyed” if it threatens the U.S.

Haley said today that Mr. Trump is not yet giving up on diplomacy to end North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

More than 40 nations today signed the world’s first treaty banning nuclear weapons. It takes effect once 51 nations ratify it. The signing took place at a ceremony along the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting. More than 120 nations had approved the pact in July. The U.S. and other nuclear powers have rejected the treaty and are not subject to its terms.

The White House is denying that President Trump apologized to Turkey’s president over an incident last spring. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards and supporters attacked a group of protesters during his visit to the U.S. in May.

In his “NewsHour” interview this week, Erdogan told me that Mr. Trump had called him to say he’s sorry about what happened. The White House says — quote — “There was no apology.”

In economic news, the Federal Reserve announced that it’s ready to begin reducing its enormous bond holdings. But Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that this will be gradual, to try to prevent a surge in long-term interest rates. The Central Bank bought up bonds during the recession to stimulate the economy.

Now Yellen says that growth is steadier, despite some short-term setbacks.

JANET YELLEN, Chair, Federal Reserve: In the third quarter, however, economic growth will be held down by the severe disruptions caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. As activity resumes and rebuilding gets under way, growth will likely bounce back.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The Fed also signaled that it expects to raise short-term interest rates once more this year, and possibly three times in 2018.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 41 points to close at 22412. The Nasdaq fell five points, and the S&P 500 added a point.

And two milestones in sports tonight. Boxer Jake LaMotta, whose life inspired the movie “Raging Bull,” has died. His career spanned the 1940s and early ’50s, including six fights against Sugar Ray Robinson. And he eventually became world middleweight champion. Jake LaMotta was 95 years old.

And Major League Baseball is celebrating a new record: the most combined home runs in a single season. It came last night when Kansas City’s Alex Gordon homered against Toronto. That was number 5,694 by all teams this season. The previous record was set in 2000, when steroid use was at an all-time high.