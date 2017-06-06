News Wrap: Russia denies trying to hack U.S. voting equipment
June 6, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia is denying that it attempted to hack U.S. voting computer software and equipment before last year’s presidential election. Also, President Trump waded into the political conflict over the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar with a tweet that appeared to endorse breaking ties.