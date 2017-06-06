  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

News Wrap: Russia denies trying to hack U.S. voting equipment

June 6, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia is denying that it attempted to hack U.S. voting computer software and equipment before last year’s presidential election. Also, President Trump waded into the political conflict over the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar with a tweet that appeared to endorse breaking ties.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT