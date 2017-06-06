News Wrap: Russia denies trying to hack U.S. voting equipment

218201 218206 218206 News Wrap: Russia denies trying to hack voting equipment In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia is denying that it attempted to hack U.S. voting computer software and equipment before last year’s presidential election. Also, President Trump waded into the political conflict over the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar with a tweet that appeared to endorse breaking ties. disabled 3001589502 Z96lEogjeAw 218219 218213 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-one-companys-mixed-mission-yemen-sow-suspicion-aid-groups/ How lack of neutrality can sow suspicion of aid groups For aid organizations, especially those in conflict zones, remaining politically neutral is crucial for trust. A New York Times investigation found that the conduct of a logistics company could drive suspicion that aid groups in Yemen were somehow acting as agents of the U.S. government. William Brangham speaks with The New York Times' Eric Schmitt and Daryl Grisgraber of Refugees International. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTSGUG2-320x196.jpg 3001591298 -LDHKl_WZg8 218216 218208 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/difficult-battle-isis-capital-raqqa-begins/ Difficult battle for ISIS capital Raqqa begins U.S.-backed Syrian groups have begun the battle to retake the city of Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State’s so-called caliphate. The U.S. military says the battle will be "long and difficult," and perhaps made more complicated by the crisis between Qatar and other Arab nations. Jeffrey Brown talks to Joby Warrick of The Washington Post and former Defense Department official Andrew Exum. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39BCB-e1496792792855-320x196.jpg 3001590861 2ZiJxOgkua4 218114 218105 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/dire-conditions-drive-growing-anti-government-opposition-venezuela/ Dire conditions drive anti-government protest in Venezuela Venezuela is in freefall after years of recession, skyrocketing inflation and a formidable food crisis, sparking outcry and protest. It’s pushed angry Venezuelans to take to the streets on a regular basis, demanding that President Nicolas Maduro step down, and inspired a fierce government crackdown. Special correspondent Nadja Drost and videographer Bruno Federico report. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX395Q8-320x196.jpg 3001557590 Ol6GlmQX8Bs