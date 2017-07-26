  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

News Wrap: S.C. Supreme Court rules same-sex couples deserve domestic abuse protections

July 26, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In the our news wrap Wednesday, the Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled that same-sex couples deserve the same protections from domestic violence as heterosexual couples. Several other states have already changed their laws. Also, President Trump took a new verbal shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, complaining that he ought to fire acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT