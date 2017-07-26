News Wrap: S.C. Supreme Court rules same-sex couples deserve domestic abuse protections

222824 222838 222838 News Wrap: Court affirms same-sex couples’ abuse protections In the our news wrap Wednesday, the Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled that same-sex couples deserve the same protections from domestic violence as heterosexual couples. Several other states have already changed their laws. Also, President Trump took a new verbal shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, complaining that he ought to fire acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. disabled VzFSiiTH-pk 222647 222627 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/death-migrants-texas-shows-dangers-human-smuggling/ Death of migrants in Texas shows dangers of human smuggling Dozens of people were found packed into a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, an attempt at human smuggling that left at least 10 dead and nearly 20 others hospitalized. Survivors said there was no air conditioning and described taking turns to breath through a hole. John Yang learns more about this case and immigration politics from Jason Buch of San Antonio Express News. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3CLEZ-320x196.jpg 3003101314 Yt4NpM4Wa5w 222478 222483 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/immigration-raids-target-teens-suspected-gang-membership/ Immigration raids to target suspected gang members U.S. immigration officials on Sunday are expected to begin four days of nationwide raids targeting teenagers suspected of belonging to gangs, under a plan outlined in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security document that has been viewed by Reuters. Reuters reporter Julia Edwards Ainsley, who broke the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington to discuss. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3CG7J-320x196.jpg 3003040038 mbzHMBzitFs 222468 222469 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hazardous-military-waste-making-americans-sick/ Hazardous military waste is making Americans sick "Bombs in our Backyard," a new investigative series from ProPublica, looks at how the Pentagon’s disposal of military waste has created thousands of toxic sites in the United States. Abrahm Lustgarten, who reported the story for ProPublica, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss how the Pentagon's management of munitions waste has become a health risk for communities across the country. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX15IPI-320x196.jpg 3003039098 3HaPruMKtnQ